Padmavati row: How Bollywood came together to defend Sanjay Leela Bhansali, prestige

In an unfortunate incident, on Friday, renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bansali was slapped and his hair pulled by protestors of the Rajput group, Karni Sena, at the set of his upcoming movie 'Padmavati', in Jaipur.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2017 3:16 PM
The miscreants were protesting against the plot of the historical drama featuring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh. (PTI) The miscreants were protesting against the plot of the historical drama featuring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh. (PTI)

In an unfortunate incident on Friday, renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair pulled by protestors of a fringe group, Karni Sena, on the set of his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur. The miscreants were protesting against the plot of the historical drama featuring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh. Reportedly the movie based on the life of Queen Padmini, showed the Queen in wrong light and the heated uproar erupted over an alleged love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. However, a day after the assault and vandalism, Shree Rajput Karni Sena group has apologised to makers of the film. And as the controversy over the attack on the filmmaker continues, the entire B-town has come in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Here is how Bollywood condemned the assault on the filmmaker:

A little-known group, Shree Rajput Karni Sena had stopped the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film by attacking the set at Jaigarh Fort in the Rajasthan capital yesterday. On social media platforms, video of the crime is also going viral.

