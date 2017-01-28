Padmavati row: How Bollywood came together to defend Sanjay Leela Bhansali, prestige

The miscreants were protesting against the plot of the historical drama featuring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh. (PTI)

In an unfortunate incident on Friday, renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair pulled by protestors of a fringe group, Karni Sena, on the set of his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur. The miscreants were protesting against the plot of the historical drama featuring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh. Reportedly the movie based on the life of Queen Padmini, showed the Queen in wrong light and the heated uproar erupted over an alleged love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji. However, a day after the assault and vandalism, Shree Rajput Karni Sena group has apologised to makers of the film. And as the controversy over the attack on the filmmaker continues, the entire B-town has come in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Here is how Bollywood condemned the assault on the filmmaker:

I condemn attack by goons on #SanjayLeelaBhansali. It is unfortunate & shameful. But to give it a communal angel by some is equally shameful — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 28, 2017

1st they stop release of films..now they r trying to stop films from being made. Attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali is SHAMEFUL #IstandbySLB — Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) January 28, 2017

The pain on #SanjayLeelaBhansali ‘s face should reach the heart of each one of us! This could have been u or (cont) http://t.co/T1rlxQ35Q8 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 28, 2017

Who has made these ‘gundas’ the upholders of my country’s morality and history .. my India is not so parochial #SanjayLeelaBhansali — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 27, 2017

Cant believe that the attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali ,we cannot let them get away with this.The entertainment industry should stand together — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) January 28, 2017

Anyone who truly values their history doesn’t attack, they study. They don’t care about history, they want headlines. #SanjayLeelaBhansali — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 27, 2017

Everyone is trying to be the next PM.http://t.co/xfZcwqJDOi — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 28, 2017

What the hell is wrong with people?! Such level of Intolerance on literally anything & everything is Scary!! SHAME! http://t.co/uHl5KwLSVI — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 27, 2017

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Slapped, His Hair Pulled By Protesters On Padmavati Sets In Jaipur – NDTV http://t.co/2FEfc2ZUOg shocked ! ???? — mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 27, 2017

A little-known group, Shree Rajput Karni Sena had stopped the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film by attacking the set at Jaigarh Fort in the Rajasthan capital yesterday. On social media platforms, video of the crime is also going viral.