Padmavati row: Gun shots fired at protest site in Chittorgarh despite massive police presence

Protests against Padmavati.(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

From protests, threats to shooting of a gun, the Padmavati row has taken a turn for the worse today! Things went out of hand on Friday afternoon when shots were fired during Padmavati protests in Chittorgarh. According to a report by CNN-News 18, as many as two shots were fired in the air while the protests were on against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which is scheduled to release on December 1. It is still not clear who exactly fired this shot. The news comes hours after it was reported that a fringe group had blocked entry inside the Chittorgarh fort. “We have closed the first gate known as Padan Pol gate since 10 a.m. We are not allowing anyone to enter the fort. It is a peaceful protest and will continue till 6 p.m.,” member of Sarv Samaj Protest Committee Ranjit Singh told IANS.

Security threats were given to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and film’s lead actress Deepika Padukone in the past. Yesterday, a senior functionary of the protesting Shri Rajput Karni Sena threatened Deepika Padukone with physical harm if she incited public sentiments. Referring to the nose chopping of ‘Surpanakha’ in the epic Ramayana, Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana said that while Kshatriyas respected women, if the film was not banned and Padukone does not stop inciting sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.

This forced the Mumbai Police to beef up the security of Deepika. “The Mumbai Police have increased actor Deepika Padukone’s security after the outfit issued the nose chopping threat,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti said. We are providing her adequate security after the threat, he said. The police will also provide security at the actress’s residence as well as office in Mumbai.