Padmavati row: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani says Deepika Padukone starrer was banned in state because it is based on a woman and we respect them

Amid the ongoing controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati, another statement from Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has emerged. In his statement, CM Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that the movie was banned in Gujarat because it revolves around the life of a woman and Gujarat carries utmost respect for women. Speaking to ANI, Rupani said, “We have banned #Padmavati film because it is based on a woman and we respect women in Gujarat.” Recently, Padamavati was banned from release in Gujarat. The makers of the film were urged to drop objectionable scenes by the CM itself, before its release.

The release date had already been dropped due to the huge controversy over the role of Deepika Padukone in the movie. Many Rajput groups including the Karni Sena had objected to the movie by saying that it is against their sentiments. Earlier, UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched an attack on Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He had said that Bhansali has a habit of hurting public sentiments. He had also said that one should not take law in his hand but if people are threatening the actors, the director is no less guilty.

For a long time now, Padmavati has attracted huge criticism from many fringe group, who are claiming the alleged distortion of facts in the movie. Even Madhya Pradesh, which the third BJP-ruled state has banned Padmavati in connection with people’s agitation over dishonouring Rashtramata Padmavati. The agitation had reached a new level, where Bhansali and Padukone were threatened for life. Even a bounty was put on the heads of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone by Haryana ex BJP media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu.

He had publically put on offer a reward of Rs 10 crore to the one who will behead the director of Padmavati or Deepika Padukone. In the latest, Amu has resigned from the party over the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s decision of not banning Padmavati in the state. Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Rani Padmini in the movie has been under the attack after director Bhansali.