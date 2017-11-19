Padmavati row: From nose chopping threat to Deepika Padukone to Pakistan’s bomb call to Karni Sena, 10 developments so far

With each passing day, the tensions over the upcoming Bollywood film, Padmavati, are escalating. (Image: IE)

With each passing day, the tensions over the upcoming Bollywood film, Padmavati, are escalating. The Padmavati row has reached a stage, where the makers of the movie, film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone have received death threats. Since the name of the movie became public, the allegations are being made that the makers of Padmavati have wrongly portrayed Queen Padmini and that this portrayal has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and Rajput community. The outfits have also accused the filmmakers of distorting the historical facts and defaming Queen Padmini. It has been speculated that the movie can cause law and order problem across the country. An urgent plea has made by State Department of Uttar Pradesh to I&B ministry. The department has urged the ministry to consider public sentiments before granting a certificate to the movie. Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje has written a letter to Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani. In her letter, she has urged that few necessary changes should be made before the release of the movie. Besides, violent protests have been carried out by Sri Karni Sena and some other outfits.

Here are 10 developments:-

– In order to stop the release of the film, Rajasthan Karni Sena President Mahipal Singh Makrana threatened Deepika Padukone. He went on to say that he will chop off her nose. In a self-made video by Makrana, he can be seen saying – Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha.

– In yet another incident, Mahipal Singh Makrana had recieved a call from a Pakistan number. The speaker on the call threatened to kill Makrana with a bomb.

– Massive protests have been organised across India against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati.

– On Friday, 17th November, the protests took a violent turn. Protestors even blocked the entry to Chittorgarh Fort. The Chittorgarh Fort is known as Padmini Palace. Some protesters even fired gunshots.

– Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje has asked the Censor board to think of the outcomes before granting a certificate to the movie.

– A plea had been moved to the Supreme Court seeking to remove alleged objectionable scenes. Few reports have indicated the Central Board of Film Certification has sent back the film to its makers.

– Sarv Samaj Sangathan and few other outfits have objected to a song in the film which shows actor Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini dancing in a courtyard.

– A bounty of Rs 5 crore has also been announced to the one who beheads Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Actress Deepika Padukone.

– Celebrities have come out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Actor and Director Prakash Raj wrote a Twitter post in which addressed a wide range of activities ranging from Padmavati controversy to Nude and S Durga and how people in the country are being treated.

– Amidst the chaos, a special screening was organised for the journalists by the producers of Padmavati.

– Journalists like Arnab Goswami and Rajat Sharma were invited to watch the movie. These journalists even shared their view after watching the big budget movie.

– At the prime time show, Arnab said that Padmavati is the greatest tribute to Rani Padmavati and every scene of this film is a cinematic tribute to the Rani. He even went on to say that BJP should think before supporting Karni Sena.

– Rajat Sharma also came in support of the movie and said that no scene in the film was against the pride of Rajasthan or Rajputs.

– However, Sri Karni Sena, Sarv Samaj Sangathan and few other outfits are still opposing the release of the movie, and the anger is palpable over its release.