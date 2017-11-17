Padmavati row: Delete objectionable scenes? Here is what Supreme Court said today

The petition that has been filed in the apex court against Padmavati seeks deletion of objectionable scenes. (Twitter)

Padmavati movie controversy: The Supreme Court today said that it will consider the plea that has been filed by a lawyer against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The petition that has been filed in the apex court against Padmavati seeks deletion of objectionable scenes from the Deepika Padukone starrer. In what is being interpreted as a setback for the filmmakers, in reply, SC said that it “will consider the plea.” On Thursday, the whole controversy that is revolving around the film took an ugly turn when a leader of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena cited Ramayana’s Surpanakha nose-chopping incident and warned her against “inciting” sentiments. Soon after the statement was made, the Mumbai police stepped up the actor’s security.

Meanwhile, protests were held in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, against the movie, which is slated to be released on December 1. Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan also joined the chorus of voices against the film and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban it, saying it hurt religious sentiments. Earlier, referring to the nose chopping of ‘Surupnakha’ in the epic Ramayana, Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana said that while Kshatriyas respected women, but if the film was not banned and Padukone does not stop inciting sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.

Mahipal Singh Makrana asked why was Padukone, who has the citizenship of Denmark, speaking such provocative language? Makrana claimed that a cinema hall in Kota was rampaged as a result of such provocative language. “Shri Rajput Karni Sena has now just conveyed a lesson to Deepika Padukone to stop making provocative statements or face the result,” Makrana said. Padukone had reportedly said that nothing could stop the release of the film and that India had regressed as a nation. The Karni Sena leader said that when a movie like ‘Bahubali’ can earn crores showing the valour of ‘kshatriyas’, then why people want to cash-in on films presenting wrong facts. “Who are the people behind movies like Padmavati and are investing their money in such movies,” he had said earlier in a press conference in Jaipur.