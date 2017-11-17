Padmavati row: Deepika Padukone gets threat from Karni Sena even as Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Shashi Tharoor jump into controversy

In the latest development in the row, Karni Sena, a group which is leading the protests, has issued threats to the starcast of the movie.

The controversy around Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati is only growing with each passing day – it has moved from mere word-play to actual mouthing of threats. In the latest development in the row, Karni Sena, a group which is leading the protests, has issued threats to the starcast of the movie. Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has raised security for the makers. A number of artists and politicians have also commented on the development. From the Centre, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed his views over the controversy too. Here are the top developments so far in this fight over culture, history and artistes right to self-expression.

1. Karni Sena president threatens Deepika Padukone

Karni Sena upped its attempts to stop the release of the film on Thursday. Rajasthan Karni Sena President Mahipal Singh Makrana threatened Deepika Padukone saying that he would chop off her nose if the need arises. Makrana, in a self-made video said, ” Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha.”

IFTDA writes to Rajnath Singh

The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking intervention for a smooth release of the movie. Writing a letter to the Home Minister, filmmaker and convenor of IFTDA Ashoke Pandit said adequate protection must be provided to the “Padmavati” team.

Maharashtra Minister deployes securitymen

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Ranjit Patil said that state is doing a security assessment of actor Deepika Padukone and will provide security to theatres too if needed. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already been provided security.

Support for the movie from artistes, politicians

A number of noted personalities are extending their support to Padmavati makers. Author Chetan Bhagat has termed Deepika Padukone-starrer movie as one of the most keenly awaited films and said that it has the power to compete with the best in the world. Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that that the “so called valourous maharajas” had scurried to accommodate themselves when the British “trampled” over their honour and were now after a filmmaker claiming prestige was at stake.

A view from the Centre – Gadkari speaks

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has become one of the few from Centre to join Padmavati debate. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways blamed the filmmakers and that freedom of speech is not absolute. The minister further added that filmmakers need to maintain cultural sensitivity while also adding that a film cannot distort history.

Comments from Karni Sena

Karni Sena member Vivek Shekhawat asked which Constitution or law allows the director to distort history and make a film like Padmavati.

Ajmer Dargah Deewan opposes release of Padmavati

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan jumped in the controversy from nowhere. He urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the film, saying it hurt religious sentiments. He even compared the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with controversial writers Salman Rushdie, Taslima Nasreen and Tareq Fatah.

Well, some good news for the makers

The star cast of Padmavati is all set to make an appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 anchored by Salman Khan. Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor will be seen promoting the movie in Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss on coming Saturday. Ranveer Singh will not be a part of the show as he is holidaying in California these days.

In UP, Yogi Adityanath government seeks delayed release

Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to defer the release date of the film Padmavati in the state. The government has said that “public anger” over the “script” and “distorted historical facts” in the film could lead to an “adverse effect” on the law-and-order situation.