Padmavati row: Deepika Padukone film banned in Gujarat in yet another big setback; this is what CM Vijay Rupani said

Padmavati film has been banned from release in Gujarat. Speaking to the media, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the makers must drop objectionable scenes from the movie before it is released. Earlier the filmmakers had postponed its release due to the ongoing controversy from its earlier scheduled date of December 1. The chief minister said that the decision to ban the film was taken considering the law and order situation in Gujarat. The government’s decision to ban the film comes days before the state goes to Assembly polls on December 9 and December 18. Reportedly, there are 5 percent Rajputs in the state.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “We will take a decision on Padmavati only after censor board clearance. We will not allow anyone’s sentiments to be hurt. We don’t think it is right to ban a film before censor board’s decision”. On being asked about comments made by Suraj Pal Amu, the BJP leader who endorsed bounty on Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he said, “This might be his personal opinion. The government has nothing to do with it. We have issued him a show cause notice.”

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a fierce attack on Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had said that the latter was “habitual of playing with public sentiments”. He added that the director was no less guilty than those who issued threats of beheading actors involved with the film. He added that if there was any action, “it will be against both the sides”.

The chief minister pointed out that nobody has the right to take the law into own hands, whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anybody else. “If those threatening the actors of the film are guilty, Bhansali is no less guilty,” he was quoted as saying. The state government had already said it would not permit the release of the movie till certain “controversial portions” were removed. However, Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore had said that CBFC must be allowed to do its job. “The CBFC has been formed for a purpose. Let it do its job,” he said.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh had become third BJP-ruled state after Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to announce it would not allow the release of Padmavati. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing members of Rajput organisations who met him and gave a memorandum seeking the ban on the film, said that “If historical facts are being distorted and scenes are being depicted in a film to dishonour Rashtramata Padmavatiji… the release of such a film will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh… the country will never tolerate this insult to the nation”.