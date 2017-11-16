Padmavati row: Chetan Bhagat bats for Deepika Padukone starrer, says fringe groups can’t take law into their hands

Bhagat, writer of best selling novels such as Five Point Someone and 2 States, said that movies like Padmavati have the power to compete with the best in the world. (PTI)

Noted author Chetan Bhagat has termed Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati as one of the most keenly awaited films. Bhagat, writer of best selling novels such as Five Point Someone and 2 States, said that movies like Padmavati have the power to compete with the best in the world. “We have to protect our film industry. Padmavati is one of the most keenly awaited films,” Bhagat was quoted as saying. “Films like Padmavati have the power to compete with the best in the world,” he said. Without naming Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which is leading protests against Padmavati, Bhagat said that “Fringe groups can’t take law into their hands”.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India had ticked filmmakers off by saying that freedom of speech is not absolute. The minister said that filmmakers need to maintain cultural sensitivity while also adding that a film cannot distort history. He further added that people have the right to be offended by the movie, he was speaking to CNN-News 18. Meanwhile, Karni Sena member Vivek Shekhawat asked which Constitution or law allows the director to distort history and make a film like Padmavati.

Earlier, Adityanath-led UP government asked the Information and Broadcast Ministry to defer the release date of the film Padmavati in the state because “public anger” over the “script” and “distorted historical facts” in the film could lead to an “adverse effect” on the law-and-order situation. The government apprised the Centre that the release of Bollywood film “Padmavati” on December 1 will pose a law and order problem for the state.

While on the other hand, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) maintained a neutral stand and said that it will only take a call in this regard after watching the movie. MNS Chitrapat Sena president Amey Khopkar said that the film wing of the MNS has issued a video to clarify the outfit’s stand on the movie, scheduled to release on December 1.

“We are of the opinion of not opposing the movie without watching it. We are not going to do it that way. I am aware of some social organisations and political parties opposing the film but we would like to first see it,” party said.