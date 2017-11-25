Padmavati row: BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu taunts Mamata Banerjee, says women with demonic nature must be treated like Shurpanakha

The controversy surrounding Padmavati, that jolted the entire nation, just refuses to die down. (Photo: PTI)

The controversy surrounding Padmavati, that jolted the entire nation, just refuses to die down. Suraj Pal Amu, the BJP senior leader from Haryana, who sparked a controversy when he said that he would offer Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now entered another debate. Amu, on Saturday, commenting on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement of welcoming the film in her state said, “Women with demonic nature must be treated, like Shurpanaka who was put in the right mind after Lakshman cut her nose. Mamataji must not forget that.” West Bengal CM on Friday said she would welcome Padmavati with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his entire team to Kolkata and will arrange for premiere and release of the film.

Mamata Banerjee’s comment came after she tweeted that controversy over the film was a ‘calculated plan’ to diminish the freedom of expression of the country. Speaking at the India Today Conclave East, she said, “If they (Bhansali and producer) cannot release Padmavati in any other state, we will make special arrangements for it in our state. Bengal will be very happy and Bengal will be proud to do that. We will take care of it.Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his Padmavati team are welcome in our state”. Mamata Banerjee earlier tweeted that she condemned the ‘super emergency’ and urged the film fraternity to step forward and protests ‘in one voice’. Suraj Pal Amu had faced flak from his own party. The BJP ordered its senior member to apologise in front of the public for his insensitive comment. The Haryana police also booked him for threatening the actress and the director.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, on Saturday, condemned the violent threats given by the leaders and protesters to the creators of the film. Venkaiah Naidu in a veiled attack said that giving violent threats and announcing rewards for physical harm was not acceptable in a democratic country. Speaking at a literary festival, Naidu expressed surprise at how everyone could offer even 1 crore bounty and later asserted that this kind of behaviour was not at all expected in. Naidu, went on to strongly oppose the trend of taking law into one’s hands and warned against selective condemnation clarifying it was wrong to link any film to religion.