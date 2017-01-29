Padmavati row: BJP instigated attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, says Digvijaya Singh

Karni Sena activists protest against the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upconimg film ‘Padmawati’ alleging depiction of ‘wrong facts’ in it at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur. (PTI)

The attack on ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur, during the shooting of his film “Padmavati”, was carried out at the instance of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan, Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh alleged on Sunday. “This (the attack) has been done deliberately at the instance of the ruling party in Rajasthan,” Singh told a press conference in Panaji.

“Why these things are only happening in Bharatiya Janata Party-led states? What was the Rajasthan Police doing. I also saw that video, not a single policeman was there. Usually when a film shooting takes place, generally there is strict security,” he added.

A group of Rajput Karni Sena workers vandalised the sets of “Padmavati” in Jaipur on Friday for allegedly “distorting history” about Chittor queen Rani Padmini and 14th century emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the Karni Sena activists who staged a protest at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur where he was shooting the film.

In a video that went viral on social media, protesters were seen running amok, damaging cameras and other shooting equipment while raising slogans and hurling abuses.