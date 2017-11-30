Padmavati row at Parliamentary panel door; Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prasoon Joshi in attendance. (Bollywood Hungama)

Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi were in New Delhi to meet a Parliamentary panel to discuss the controversy surrounding the Deepika Padukone starrer epic drama. Two BJP and one Shiv Sena member are against the film whereas few members are against the release of the trailer, as per a Times Now report. Sources said that no consensus is in sight so far. Meanwhile, some members want the censor board to take the final call on the issue. Few members wanted the ban on the trailer while some questioned the film’s certification in U.K. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi said that he has not watched the film yet.

It was a 30-member panel which included actor MPs like Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar and officials of the information and broadcasting ministry were asked to attend the meeting and brief it on the furore related to the film. The release of “Padmavati,” which was scheduled for this week, has been delayed amid controversy over allegations that the film attempts to “distorts history” and offends the sensibilities of Rajputs, with some groups protesting and even threatening actor Deepika Padukone, who plays queen Padmavati in the film, with physical harm.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the panel Anurag Thakur said Bhansali and Joshi were asked to appear before the panel to present their views. “The panel has asked Bhansali and Joshi to appear before it and present their views on the movie. They can present their case before the panel. The members have also decided to call the producers of the movie,” he said on Tuesday.

Various Rajput groups and political leaders have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the Rajput queen Padmini and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, a claim repeatedly denied by the filmmaker. Historians are divided over whether Padmini actually existed. The Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh film was earlier scheduled to release on December 1. The makers have deferred the release till they receive a certificate from the CBFC.