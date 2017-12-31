Padmavati row: After CBFC clears Deepika Padukone film, Karni Sena threatens to take big action

Karni Sena said that if the movie is released it will vandalise each and every theatre showing the film. (IE)

Even as the CBFC has granted the certificate for Padmavati release to its makers after suggesting that the name be changed to Padmavat, the controversy over it is refusing to die. The Sri Rajput Karni Sena has still refused to back down from its earlier stand. Karni Sena said that if the movie is released it will vandalise each and every theatre showing the film, Bollywood Hungama reported. It also said that members of the examining committee who watched the movie, had opposed providing the certificate to the film, but still, CBFC cleared the film. These members even alleged this was due to pressure from the underworld.

On Saturday, founder-member of the group Lokendra Singh Kalvisaid that it is too early to comment on CBFC’s decision to give UA certification to the film. The censor board proceeded with the certification of the movie and asked its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change the film’s name to Padmavat. “A lot of clarifications are yet to come on the issues and it will be too early to comment on it. My stand is very clear, which is known to everyone,” Kalvi was quoted as saying by PTI.

He alleged that even as it was earlier proposed that the movie will be reviewed by a panel of nine intellectuals, it was reviewed by only three. Pointing out that it was too early to comment, Kalvi added that it was unfortunate that the board wants to favour the film producers rather than considering suggestions of the panel which reviewed the film. The Sri Rajput Karni Sena chief further said that he will continue to protest against the film in a democratic manner. He also asked if the board was not ready to consider the recommendation of the panel, then why was it constituted. “We will continue to protest in a democratic manner and will decide on the future course of action after holding discussions,” he was quoted as saying by the agency.