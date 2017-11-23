  3. Padmavati release Live updates: Big twist in Deepika starrer row; producers accused of lying in court

Padmavati controversy Live updates: Amidst the tension that has been going on in the country for quite some time now around the Deepika Padukone starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directoral, Padmavati has got a massive boost in UK.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2017 11:18 AM
Padmavati controversy Live updates: Amidst the tension that has been going on in the country for quite some time now around the Deepika Padukone starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directoral, Padmavati has got a massive boost in UK. According to reports, the British Censor Board has cleared the film for release. While the release of the film has been postponed in India because of the ruckus created around it, the film is likely to be released in the United Kingdom soon – on censor board sike in UK the release date given is December 1! However, sources close to the makers have revealed that no final decision has been taken to release Padmavati in UK on that date. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan today said that the” Rashtramata Maharani Padmavati will be taught in schools from next syllabus. Our children will get to know from books about her greatness and not depend on distortions.”

Here are the live updates:

11:05 am: Supreme Court to hear a PIL against Padmavati on Nov 28; Plea claims filmmakers misled court.

10:50 am: Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani slams Padmavati makers, says it’s illegal to export film ‘Padmavati’ to UK before getting certificate from India as per Times Now.

10:45 am: Shree Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi remains defiant, says won’t allow film Padmavati’s release in India.

10: 42 am: No plans to release #Padmavati in UK as of now: sources close to the makers according to News 18.

10:40 am: British Censor Board clears Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’.

 

