Shocking! Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati rangoli destroyed by hoodlums; 48 hr work of love gone in seconds of rage

In Gujarat’s Surat, a rangoli bearing Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone’s look in the film was wrecked by protesters. (Source: Twitter)

The controversy surrounding filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ doesn’t seem to end. Bhansali’s big release has again seen opposition after a rangoli artist’s work was destroyed by goons. The incident that happened in Gujarat’s Surat where a rangoli bearing Padmavati actress Deepika Padukone’s look in the film was wrecked by protesters, according to an Indian Express report. The artist, Karan K took to Twitter to post pictures of the unfortunate incident.

Describing the horrific episode, Karan tweeted that a group of 100 protesters destroyed the rangoli shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’. “A crowd of 100 people cried Jai Sri Ram and rubbed out my 48 hours of intense work! Shocked!” he wrote. Karan also tagged actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in his tweet. He also shared a letter by the shopping mall management which said it will not have a “rangoli design of Padmavati” drawn in future either.

“I had begun making the rangoli on Friday and in 48 hours, I had completed only about half of the picture. However, on Sunday evening, a group of about 100 men came into the mall and spoiled my work. They also destroyed my equipment,” Karan was quoted by the Deccan Herald.

#padmavati Rangoli Controversy!

A crowd of 100 people cried JAY SRI RAM AND rubbed out my 48hrs’ intense work! Shocked!@RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/0yWbE7Jqfa — KARAN K. (@KARANK19522136) October 16, 2017

Karan decided to make the Padmavati inspired rangoli after seeing the trailers and snippets of the movie. “I had googled ‘wallpaper of Deepika Padukone’ and I liked this picture, so I began making the rangoli after the mall managers approached me”, Deccan Herald quoted Karan as saying.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been marred by controversies ever since the movie has been announced. The ace filmmaker was attacked by protesters in Jaipur where the set of the movie was trashed by the Karni Sena in Kolhapur.