Padmavati protest: After Chittorgarh, now entry to Kumbhalgarh Fort blocked

The majestic hill fort of Kumbhalgarh is the birthplace of legendary king Maharana Pratap and an Unesco world heritage site. (Rajasthan Tourism)

A day after a protest at Chittorgarh Fort against the Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’ hundreds of locals led by the Rajput community blocked the entry to Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district, demanding a complete ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The Circle Officer of Kumbhalgarh, Chandan Singh, said, “The protest is going on and the entry to the Kumbhalgarh fort is blocked.” However, the situation in Chittorgarh is normal today, SHO of Chittorgarh police station Omprakash said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, he said. The majestic hill fort of Kumbhalgarh is the birthplace of legendary king Maharana Pratap and an Unesco world heritage site. According to the Chittorgarh police station SHO, Devendra Singh, who allegedly shot in the air during the protest at Chittorgarh Fort yesterday, has been booked under the Arms Act, but not arrested yet. Rajasthan was yesterday rocked by protests against the film with protesters blocking entry to the Chittorgarh Fort and burning effigies of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The entry to the fort remained blocked till 5 pm.

The Karni Sena had alleged distortion of historical facts in the period drama starring Padukone, Shahid Kapur and Ranveer Singh. In March, the Chittorgarh Fort was vandalised by a group of men who broke mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace. Three mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace were damaged by four-five unidentified men.