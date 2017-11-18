Padmavati movie issue Live Updates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone face massive backlash, face death threats

Padmavati movie issue Live Updates: Rajasthan was hit by by a number of fresh protests and there was even a shooting reported at the Chittor Fort aside from effigies of Bhansali being burnt. (ANI)

Padmavati movie issue Live Updates: On Friday, Padmavati movie was sent back without certification by Central Board of Film Certification even as director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone had over Rs 5 cr bounties put on their heads by protesting groups. Rajasthan was hit by by a number of fresh protests and there was even a shooting reported at the Chittor Fort aside from effigies of Bhansali being burnt. At the forefront of the protests was the Sarv Samaj Sanghthan, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which picketed the entrance of the fort that houses Padmini Palace. They are all demanding that the film be banned.

Here are the Padmavati Live Updates as they break:

6:30 am: Protest against Padmavati in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, protesters say they have declared a bounty of Rs.50 lakh on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali & actor Deepika Padukone.