Live Padmavati movie controversy: Security beefed up at Deepika Padukone’s residence in Mumbai after Karni Sena threat

Live Padmavati movie controversy: The cloud on Padmavati’s release looms large as Karni Sena is in no mood to tone down their agitation against the film citing that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has distorted historical facts. The controversy took an ugly turn after leader of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena cited Ramayana’s Surpanakha nose-chopping incident and warned Deepika Padukone against “inciting” sentiments. Earlier, referring to the nose chopping of ‘Surupnakha’ in the epic Ramayana, Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana said that while Kshatriyas respected women, but if the film was not banned and Padukone does not stop inciting sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting. Meanwhile, protests were held in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, against the movie, which is slated to be released on December 1. Earlier a theatre in Kota was vandalised over the row. Padukone had reportedly said that nothing could stop the release of the film and that India had regressed as a nation. This statement had incited anger amongst the people who tried to convey a message to the actress to stop making provocative statements.

Track live updates for Padmavati controversy here:

9:25 am: Security tightened at Deepika Padukone’s residence in Mumbai

9:24 am: WATCH Video: Royal Family Members Speaks On Padmavati Row

9:14 am: A joint statement by both the organisations said, “A cinema hall, which tries to show the film will be shut. On December 1, a blood-written letter will be given to district magistrates and owners of cinema halls as a mark of protest.”

9:13 am: Alleging that an attempt was made to distort history in film ‘Padmavati’, members of a organisation, Rajput Shaurya Foundation, said that they will not allow the screening of film.

9:08 am: The Karni Sena leader said that when a movie like ‘Bahubali’ can earn crores showing the valour of ‘kshatriyas’, then why people want to cash-in on films presenting wrong facts.

9:06 am: Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan joined the chorus of voices against the film and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban it, saying it hurt religious sentiments.

8:51 am: Following the reaction of the Karni Sena president, actress Deepika Padukone’s security has been beefed up by Mumbai Police.