Padmavati makers voluntarily defer release date: report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has been marred by controversies after being in news for distorting historical facts. Now, in the wake of various protests and massive uproar among the Rajput community; the makers of the movie have postponed the date of the release. As per PTI reports, Viacom 18, makers of Padmavati, said that they have voluntarily deferred the release of the film. Padmavati was set to release on December 1. As per reports, a new release date will be announced once the “requisite clearances” are in place.

As per The Indian Express, a Viacom 18 statement said that the studio has voluntarily deferred the release date of Padmavati from December 1, 2017. “We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film. We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course”, said the statement.

The Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer hasn’t still received a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been facing protests by different communal outfits from all over the country. Amid the uproar, a plea had been moved to the Supreme Court seeking to remove alleged objectionable scenes. Few reports have indicated the Central Board of Film Certification has sent back the film to its makers. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje has asked the Censor board to think of the outcomes before granting a certificate to the movie. On Friday, 17th November, the protests took a violent turn. Protestors even blocked the entry to Chittorgarh Fort. The Chittorgarh Fort is known as Padmini Palace. Some protesters even fired gunshots.