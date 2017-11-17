Padmavati issue: No certification yet as CBFC sends film back to makers; here is reason why

The Karni Sena, a fringe group has come forward demanding a complete ban on the movie.

The release of the much-debated movie Padmavati is under a big cloud now. Reports indicate the Central Board of Film Certification has sent back the film to its makers. The movie which is based on a 12th-century royal queen has been in trouble ever since the first trailer for the movie came out. The Karni Sena, a fringe group has come forward demanding a complete ban on the movie. A source has confirmed that the movie has been sent back to its makers by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The reason for this has been cited as technical reasons. As of now the movie has been sent back to its makers and will be reviewed by CBFC after sorting out the issue, ANI source confirmed.

Several TV reports have also claimed that the movie was sent back due to lack of necessary documents. The same TV report claims that the movie is likely to release on January 12 and may not release on December 1. But the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to look for an early certification for the movie. Meanwhile, the stir over the movie continued on Friday in the famous Chittorgarh Fort. The fort was closed in Rajasthan due to reports of gun shots there. On the other hand, the police department of Mumbai issued a warning against individuals and groups taking the law into their hands while protesting against the historical film.

Earlier this year, during the shoot of the movie, attacks were directed at the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Jaipur.

In another report, protest against Padmavati in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal reached a new level when a group of protesters declared a bounty on director Sanjay Leela and actor Deepika Padukone. The bounty has been set at Rs 50 lakh. This is after reports emerged of another group offering Rs 5 cr to anyone beheading both the actress and director.