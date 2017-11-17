Padmavati issue: After Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back, Shashi Tharoor clarifies his remarks on row

Union Minister Smriti Irani had also questioned Tharoor and even mocked some of the Congress leaders who have a royal lineage.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday came under fire for his remarks against Indian rulers. So much so, that his own party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed him for his statement. “I think he should study history. I am Jyotiraditya Scindia and I am proud of my past,” Scindia said today. Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani had also questioned Tharoor and even mocked some of the Congress leaders who have a royal lineage. “Did all Maharajas bend down before the British? What do the likes of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Capt Amarinder Singh and Digvijaya Singh have to say?” she had said. However, as the controversy snowballed, Tharoor clarified his statement. “Some blind followers of the BJP are spreading false propaganda that I have commented on Rajput honour. Speaking against British rule, I discussed those royals that stood by the side of our colonisers,” he said.

“Keeping our cultural diversity in mind, I fearlessly say that it is our duty to respect the sentiments of the Rajput community. Their valour is a part of our history that can’t be questioned. BJP and the Censor Board should respect this,” ANI quoted Tharoor as saying.

On Thursday, Tharoor had claimed that India’s erstwhile kings were “less concerned about their honour when the British were trampling all over it,” adding that they are going after “a Mumbai filmmaker because their honour is at stake.” He had said, “In fact, every single one of these so-called valorous maharajas, who today are after a Mumbai filmmaker because their honour is at stake, they were less concerned about their honour when the British were trampling all over it. They scurried to accommodate themselves. So let’s face it, there is no question, that we were complicit,” he said.

Meanwhile, the controversy around Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati is only growing with each passing day. Earlier today, Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi said Rani Padmavati’s depiction in the film was “totally distorted” and the Rajput community will not accept her “wrong” portrayal. “It is an insult to the culture of the community and the queen’s legacy,” he said. He further urged central and state governments to not allow the release of the film, which is scheduled for December 1. Meanwhile, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” have rubbished the rumour that movie can be postponed to January next year. Some reports said that the makers plan to postpone the release of “Padmavati” to January 12 following pressure on the filmmakers.