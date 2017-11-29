Padmavati impact: BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu blasts CM ML Khattar even as he quits BJP post

“I am pained at the behaviour of Haryana CM (Khattar). I have never seen a BJP CM so arrogant who doesn’t respect party workers and community representatives,” said Amu

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu is extremely upset with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The reason cited by Amu for being upset was that the Haryana CM allegedly skipped a meeting with representatives of the Karni Sena on Tuesday. Earlier, the BJP leader was given a show-cause notice for his comments on the Padmavati controversy.

Following that on Wednesday, Suraj Pal Amu resigned from the post of party’s chief media coordinator. Amu sent his resignation letter to state BJP chief Subhash Barala via WhatsApp. Although, according to the schedule of the chief minister showed no such appointment, but the Rajput leader maintained that he had given time for a meeting.

Amu in his resignation letter stated that he had worked with complete dedication to the party. He stated, “CM Khattar does not need dedicated workers and office bearers. The Haryana chief minister is surrounded by a coterie which is taking him away from dedicated workers for the last three years.”

Attacking the Khattar government in Haryana, Amu went on to say, “I am pained at the behaviour of Haryana CM (Khattar). I have never seen a BJP CM so arrogant who doesn’t respect party workers and community representatives.” Amu said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had ‘insulted’ Rajputs by not agreeing to ban Padmavati in the state. “The BJP had given me chance to work with senior leaders not only from Haryana but also from the Centre…Now, I have started feeling that the Chief Minister doesn’t need dedicated workers and office-bearers anymore.”

Amu, however, said that he will continue to work as an ordinary BJP worker.

Earlier, Amu reportedly offered a bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading “Padmavati” actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His comments came in after a youth from Meerut announced Rs 5 crore bounty. Amu had reportedly made remarks about doubling the offer during an event in New Delhi.

At a function of the Rajput community in Delhi Amu had said, “how can we allow somebody to distort history and mislead the people by projecting the heroic character of Rani Padmavati in a poor light while glorifying the villains of history. We will not allow the release of this film at any cost”.

After the comments made by the BJP leader, the Haryana sect of the BJP distanced itself from Amu’s remarks. The party stated that he had made them in his personal capacity.