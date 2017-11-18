Padmavati controversy: What is Shri Rajput Karni Sena and who is the chief of this Rajput community outfit?

Undoubtedly, the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is creating a lot of hullabaloo across the country. (Photo from Twitter/ANI)

Undoubtedly, the controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is creating a lot of hullabaloo across the country. With the Padmavati controversy growing bigger each passing day, another name is gaining limelight. And, it is Shri Rajput Karni Sena. The Karni Sena has alleged distortion of historical facts in the period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Also, a leader of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena citing Ramayana’s Surpanakha nose-chopping incident warned Deepika Padukone against inciting sentiments. Following this, the Mumbai Police tightened Deepika’s security. The Shri Rajput Karni Sena has called for a country-wide bandh on December 1, the day the film is slated to be released.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi is the chief of Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena is basically a Rajasthan-based group and spearheading the protests against the film.

On Friday, hundreds of locals led by the Rajput community blocked the entry to Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district, demanding a complete ban on Bollywood film ‘Padmavati’, a day after a similar protest at Chittorgarh Fort against the movie.

The majestic hill fort of Kumbhalgarh is the birthplace of legendary king Maharana Pratap and a Unesco world heritage site.

Rajasthan was rocked by protests against the film with protesters blocking entry to the Chittorgarh Fort and burning effigies of the filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In March, the Chittorgarh Fort was vandalised by a group of men who broke mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace. Three mirrors installed at the Padmini Palace were damaged by four-five unidentified men.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has said the film industry should boycott the International Film Festival of India to mark its protest against threats to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his Padmavati star Deepika Padukone. Calling the situation “cultural annihilation”, Azmi

criticised Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani for her silence on the issue.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also came out in defence of Padmavati and said the protests against the film, before watching it, were a sign of intolerance in the country. The controversial film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is scheduled to be released on December 1.

“It is shameful that we are witnessing protests over a film. Nobody knows what is there in the film. Without the certificate of the censor board, no one can even release the trailer and we are seeing protests demanding a ban on the film,” the Left leader said.