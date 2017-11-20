Padmavati controversy: Trying to resolve issue through dialogue, says Prasoon Joshi

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on Monday said the Board was trying to follow a process of dialogue vis-a-vis the stalemate surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Padmavati. (Image: PTI)

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi on Monday said the Board was trying to follow a process of dialogue vis-a-vis the stalemate surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Padmavati”, whose release has been delayed because of opposition from conservative groups. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural function of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) near Panaji, Joshi said: “We are trying to follow processes. Instead of arguments, attempts are being made to have a dialogue on the issue.” Shahid Kapoor, who has also acted in the controversial film, said stopping the release of the film would set a precedent which he would not be “proud” of, adding that he had to suffer a similar ordeal with his earlier film “Udta Punjab”.

“It will be a precedent which I am not proud of, if the film finds it difficult to release… I went through a similar process in ‘Udta Punjab’,” Kapoor told reporters on the sidelines of IFFI. He also said that a film was made for the entire country and that the country should see the film and decide, instead of some people or groups.