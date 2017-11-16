Padmavati controversy: Trouble for Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yogi Adityanath government seeks delayed release in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday apprised the Centre that the release of Bollywood film “Padmavati” on December 1 will pose a law and order problem for the state.

Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Information and Broadcast Ministry to defer the release date of the film Padmavati in the state because “public anger” over the “script” and “distorted historical facts” in the film could lead to an “adverse effect” on the law-and-order situation. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday apprised the Centre that the release of Bollywood film “Padmavati” on December 1 will pose a law and order problem for the state. UP Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar in a letter addressed to the Centre said that the administration would be busy with the counting of votes for the civic polls and ensuring arrangements for the Muslim festival Barawafat on December when the film is scheduled to be released in the country.

The letter further mentioned that the Censor board should be apprised about the public resentment over the alleged distortion of facts in the movie. “It has come to the notice through intelligence reports that the film’s producers have presented the movie for Censor Board clearance. After the release of the trailer of the movie

on October 9, various social and other organisations opposed the film,” the letter said. The letter was also sent to CEO of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie turned violent in Rajasthan after members of Karni Sena vandalised a cinema hall in Kota. Film theatre and multiplex owners have also received threats of disruptions if the film is screened, Arvind Kumar further informed the ministry. In light of these issues, it would be pertinent to raise the matter before the CBFC, the official said.

Taking precautionary measures ahead of the scheduled release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie, Uttar Pradesh DGP Sulkhan Singh had earlier asked the force to remain extra vigilant. He also said that enough police force should be kept in reserve so that they can be deployed if need arises. All the SHOs and senor police officers should do patrolling and keep an eye on the situation to avoid any untoward incident. Referring to the law-and-order situation, the letter stated, “Various social, cultural and other organisations have staged protests after the launch of the trailer on October 9, stating that the film has shown a ‘Ghoomar dance’ by Rani Padmavati and her love affair with Allauddin Khilji, which is not mentioned in any history book.”