Big relief to Padmavati makers as Supreme Court rejects plea to delete objectionable scenes from Deepika Padukone starrer movie

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was informed that the film has not yet received the certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. (PTI)

Terming it as premature, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking deletion of certain alleged objectionable scenes from the upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was informed that the film has not yet received the certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“Our interference in this writ petition will tantamount to pre-judging, which we are not inclined to do,” the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said. Advocate M L Sharma, who had filed the petition, alleged that though the Censor Board has not given a certificate to the movie, the songs of the film have already been released. Sharma had approached the court seeking a direction for removal of all scenes of alleged ‘character assassination’ of Queen Padmavati from the movie before its release. Viacom 18, the makers of the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer Bollywood flick had yesterday said that they have deferred the movie’s release which was originally scheduled on December 1.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre, the director of the movie, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Viacom 18, which has co-produced the movie along with the director and the Central Board of Film Certification.