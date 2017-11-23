Padmavati controversy: Soha Ali Khan argues that artiste’s intention is never to offend but to entertain

Coming out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone, who are facing protests over their film “Padmavati”, actor Soha Ali Khan today argued that an artiste’s intention is never to offend but to entertain people. (Image: IE)

Coming out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone, who are facing protests over their film “Padmavati”, actor Soha Ali Khan today argued that an artiste’s intention is never to offend but to entertain people. She also called as “disturbing” the death threats issued to Bhansali and Padukone. “Padmavati” has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history. Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji.

“As a human being, any kind of threat of violence is very disturbing. Whether it is against Sanjay sir or Deepika, it is very worrying when such statements are issued,” Soha told PTI in an interview. “As an artiste, you are in the entertainment business, making films, playing a character, executing a script and not doing anything intentionally to offend anyone. To get a threat of violence then is incredibly worrying,” she adds. Soha, who refrained to comment much on the issue, insisted that an artiste’s primary motive is never to offend any person or group.

“This particular incident has become extremely controversial. The team itself has been advised not to make any comment, so I think someone as me who is far removed and doesn’t have access to their information should not make any comments. “Apart from saying that as an artiste, your intention is never to offend, but to entertain and share your art with others. Coming from that stand of point, you’d want to make films in a peaceful environment, have the freedom to share stories with the world. And as I always say, if you don’t like the subject, don’t see it,” she adds. The film has been hitting road blocks one after another, with Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, banning the film.

Historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem “Padmavat”. Earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on December 1, the release date of the film has been postponed by the makers till further notice. Soha is currently awaiting the release of her book, “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous”, which is scheduled to come out in December.