Padmavati controversy: Shabana Azmi criticises Smriti Irani for her silence on entire issue; says film industry should boycott IFFI

Shabana Azmi criticised Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani for her silence on the Padmavati issue. Called the situation “cultural annihilation”. Azmi said the film industry should boycott the International Film Festival of India to mark its protest against threats to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his “Padmavati” star Deepika Padukone. “Smriti Irani is preparing IFFI dats possible only bcoz the Indian Film Industry brings such acclaim to it but keeps quiet about Padmavati! “This is exactly like HKL Bhagat and Congress celebrating IFFI in Delhi after the murder of Safdar Hashmi in 1989. Cultural Annihilation,” she tweeted.

The actor, who put out a series of tweets on the issue, added that the film industry should come together to support the movie. “The entire film industry should boycott IFFI in protest against the threats to @deepikapadukone SLB and #Padmavati,” she said in another tweet. “Padmavati”, which is facing protests by several Rajput groups and others, has been sent back to makers by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the application for the certification was “incomplete”.

A leader of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena cited Ramayana’s Surpanakha nose-chopping incident and warned Deepika against “inciting” sentiments. Following this, the Mumbai Police tightened Deepika’s security. Police have also beefed up security at Bhansali’s residence in Versova. The 48th edition of IFFI is being held in Goa from November 20-28.