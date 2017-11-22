Padmavati controversy: Ranveer Singh lends support to Sanjay Leela Bhansali but keeps mum on film

Padmavati controversy: As the cloud surrounding over the release of much debated film Padmavati gets gloomier day by day, actor Ranveer Singh has come out in support of the movie.

Padmavati controversy: As the cloud surrounding over the release of much debated film Padmavati gets gloomier day by day, actor Ranveer Singh has come out in support of the movie. Singh, who is portraying the role of Alauddin Khalji in the movie, has said he stands by the film and its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali “200 per cent”. Singh, however, said he was asked to not say anything, whatever in regards to the film. Anything that needs to be (said) you will receive from the producers,” Ranveer said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai. So far it has been leading actress Deepika Padukone and Bhansali who were getting the threats. A few days ago, the producers of the movie had decided to delay the release the film which was schduled to hit the screens on December 1. Yesterday the event had witnessed heavy security due to Ranveer’s presence. Singh had acknowledged the media presence, saying, “Thank you very much for coming out today.” The film is in the eye of a storm following protests from conservative groups over alleged tampering of historical facts — a contention Bhansali has denied repeatedly. Bhansali was accused of showing Rajput community in poor light.

Meanwhile, the producers of the controversy-ridden film “Padmavati” will take a call on its release only after the censor board’s go-ahead, a source said today.On Sunday, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind “Padmavati”, announced in a statement that they were voluntarily deferring the release of the film out of “respect and regard for the law of the land” including the Central Board of Film Certification”. They said a new release date will be announced once the “requisite clearances” are in place. But media reports have claimed that the film is now pushed for next year and the promotions have been put on hold.

“We will decide the release date of the film after getting the certificate from the CBFC. We will wait for the censor board to give us clearance and then decide which is the best date for the release,” the source said. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had yesterday said that the board should be given adequate time to come up with a balanced decision about the movie. A source in the CBFC today echoed Joshi’s views.

“In CBFC, 68 days is the maximum time (to certify a film), it can be less also. We normally do it in a month or over a month’s time (certification). With a film like this, you need to be careful, take opinions, so it takes a little bit of time. It does not mean that nothing will happen before 68 days. If they (makers) want a certificate on time, it is advisable that they take this much time in consideration,” the source said.

The CBFC had initially returned the application to the makers of “Padmavati”, saying it was incomplete. The makers have re-applied. The source said: “We have followed the normal process. Once the application comes to us, we scrutinise it. In this case, it was incomplete so we returned it. There was no disclaimer (that it is a work of fiction)… which is required for a film like this.”