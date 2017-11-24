Padmavati controversy: Protest turns violent, dead body found hanging at Jaipur’s Nahargarh Fort

The reason for the death has still not been confirmed though the initial reports suggest that the suicide was committed over the ongoing Padmavati protests. (ANI)

The Padmavati controversy took a deadly turn today after a Jaipur youth was found hanging in the Nahargarh Fort. A note was found scribbled on a boulder adjacent to the youth’s body, which said, ” We just dont burn effigies, but we hang.” The reason for the death has still not been confirmed though the initial reports suggest that the suicide was committed over the ongoing Padmavati protests. Locals had spotted the body hanging from the parapet of the fort following which police was informed. Initial reports from police suggest that the youth’s death was caused by strangulation but the reason can only be determined after the autopsy test. The fort in which the body was found hanging is about 20 kms from Jaipur. One of the slogans scribbled on the boulders read, ‘Padmavati ka virodh (Opposing Padmavati), while another read ‘Hum putle nahi jalate, latkate hain’ (we don’t burn effigies, we kill)’

Officers from the Brahmapuri Police Station are doing the preliminary investigations at the spot. Though it has not been determined whether its a murder or suicide, the incident is sure to give further momentum to the protests. Mahipal Singh Makrana, a member of the Rajput Karni Sena which has been spearheading the Padmavati protest offred no comments on the incident.

#BREAKING | Hanging dead body found in Jaipur’s Nahargarh fort main gate; a message ‘Padmavati ka virodh’ written next to the body pic.twitter.com/xo1rAKJuwn — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 24, 2017

Padmavati has created an uproar amongst people due to the controversial plot of the film and has been highly criticised in the political landscape. From the director-actor receiving death threats for the film to the date of release being postponed, it will not be incorrect to say that the film has seen it all – well, before its release!

Brandishing swords, Rajput community members hold protest against the movie #Padmavati in #Delhi's Nangloi pic.twitter.com/Gx6iZjSENK — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

Meanwhile, High Court has deemed the PIL against release of “Padmavati” as hopeless and misconceived and also said that such pleas are encouraging people who are agitating against it.