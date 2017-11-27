Padmavati Controversy: Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, reacts, questions social norms; what she said

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on Monday reacted to the ongoing Padmavati controversy. (ANI)

Padmavati Controversy: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on Monday reacted to the ongoing Padmavati controversy. Chhillar in a press conference citing Deepika Padukone said that Indian women have one thing in common and that is they stare directly into the eyes of challenges. She even took a dig at the social norms and said that it is certainly not a women-friendly society but women as individuals set examples for others. “There’s one thing Indian women have in common. We don’t feel persecuted for who we’re and face challenges head-on. We do feel it’s not women-friendly society but as individuals, we set examples and make women confident,” she said. In the wake of the ongoing protests, against Padmavati, BJP’s Haryana leader Suraj Pal Amu, earlier, had put a bounty of Rs 10 crore on Deepika Padukone and film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s head.

Earlier, on November 25, after a body of a man was found hanging in Rajasthan’s Nahargarh Fort, 20 km near Jaipur, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had taken to Twitter and expressed her disappointment at the whole incident. “This is what happens when violent threats are allowed to made openly without punishment! What is happening? Shocked!” she said.

Many were left horrified by the terrifying incident and even B-Town celebrities felt quite numb at hearing about this incident. Celebrities from Bollywood and elsewhere in the film world slammed the string of protests that the team of Padmavati has been facing. Padmavati has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history. Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji. However, Bhansali said in an appeal that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour. On November 22 protesters blocked the entrance to the Chittorgarh Fort till 5 pm and burnt effigies of Bhansali.

The next day, locals led by the Rajput community blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district “for some time” demanding a ban on the film. However, historians are divided on whether Padmini actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th-century epic poem “Padmavati”.