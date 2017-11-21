Padmavati row Live Updates: Vasundhra Raje bars release in Rajasthan; Karni Sena seeks PM Modi’s intervention

Padmavati Controversy Live Updates: The controversy has grown upto an extent that chief ministers of four states- West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh had to jump into the controversy.

Padmavati row Live Updates: The controversy surrounding Padmavati release is growing with each passing day. The makers have deffered the release date for the movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are facing threats by fringe outfits who claim that the film wrongly portrayed the legendary 13th century queen of Chittor Padmavati. The controversy has grown upto an extent that chief ministers of four states- West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have now expressed their views on the issue. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “Padmavati” stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji.

10.47 am: Man from Gurugram files FIR against BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu for his comments against Deepika Padukone & Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

10:45 am: We appeal to PM Modi that #Padmavati should be banned across the nation: Karni Sena chief

10:44 am: Here is what Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has to say about Padmavati.

Till everyone is not satisfied, Padmavati won’t release in Rajasthan, says Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister #PadmavatiPurge pic.twitter.com/WrZpTqp0uX — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 21, 2017

10.40 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had stated yesterday that Padmavati film will not be released in the state till necessary changes as per suggestions given to Centre were incorporated in the film.