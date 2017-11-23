Padmavati controversy: Karni Sena fumes at Sanjay Leela Bhansali broken promise, to approach PM Modi

“Deepika in a statement said that Padmavati will be released under any circumstances. Is she the Prime Minister or the President who is challenging us?” said Rajput Karni Sena Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

“Deepika in a statement said that Padmavati will be released under any circumstances. Is she the Prime Minister or the President who is challenging us?” said Rajput Karni Sena Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Thursday. Declaring that he is the 37th direct descendant of Rana Ratan Singh, Kalvi told reporters that under no circumstances will he allow the release of the film and will not tolerate any indecent portrayal of Queen Padmavati. Kalvi was speaking to reporters in New Delhi on his organisation’s protest against the film’s release. He said that Sanjay Bhansali was slapped on January 27, 2017 when he arrived in Jaipur for filming Padmavati and on January 30 the director wrote a letter to Rajput Karni Sena and Rajput community mentioning that he will screen the film first to them before releasing. Karni Chief informed reporters that Bhansali has not kept his promise and the outfit is planning to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and not allow release of the film.

Karni Sena chief emphasised that the postponement of the film was caused due to the pressure by the wave of protests surrounding the film and also due to the direction of the government at the centre. He said, “Now, that the film has been postponed he (Bhansali) is still saying that the film was postponed according to their wish. No, they were forced to postpone due to massive protests from protesters and because of pressure from the Centre.” He further said that even if Viacom18 declares another release date for the film, the Karni outfit will again protest over that.

Though Bhansali has claimed that Allauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh and Padmavati played by Deepika Padukone have no intimate scenes in the film, Kalvi has said that it is too late and he has no trust on Bhansali. Kalvi also said that Chief Ministers of five states have already banned the film, and he is going to appeal to Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to also ban the film. He said, “Today, I will meet with all the Rajput community members in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and with both CMs and will urge them to ban the film.”

Kalvi reiterated that he would not allow the film to be released with any dream sequence, romance or love scenes no matter how many cuts have been made to the film.