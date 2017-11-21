Padmavati controversy: Kamal Haasan supports Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, says respects Deepika Padukone’s freedom

The actor says that he respects Deepika’s freedom. (PTI)

Urging, “ceberal India” to wake up, Tamil film actor Kamal Haasan has stood in support of “Padmavati” actress Deepika Padukone. The actor says that he respects Deepika’s freedom. In his tweeet on Monday night, Kamal wrote, “I want Deepika’s head.. saved. Respect it more than her body. Even more her freedom. Do not deny her that. Many communities have opposed my films. Extremism in any debate is deplorable. Wake up cerebral India. Time to think. We’ve said enough. Listen Ma Bharat.” A ruling BJP leader Haryana, Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu, announced a reward of Rs 10-crore for beheading filmmaker Sanajy Leela Bhansali and Deepika over their film “Padmavati”. Ammu, on Monday, said he firmly stands by his announcement of Rs 10-crore reward for beheading the two. Ammu, chief media coordinator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, said he gave the statement as a “Rajput” and not as an office-bearer of the party. Ammu said he had doubled the bounty on the heads of Deepika and Bhansali to Rs 10 crore. Ammu also issued a threat to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, has been protesting against “Padmavati” for the last few months and now they want a ban on the film. In “Padmavati”, Ranveer essays the role of Alauddin Khilji, the Delhi Sultan obsessed with legendary 13th century queen of Chittor Rani Padmavati essayed by Deepika.