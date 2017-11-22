Padmavati controversy: From release date to threats to Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 10 developments so far

Padmavati controversy: The row over Padmavati is escalating day by day. The relase of the movie has been postponed by the makers.

Padmavati controversy: The row over Padmavati is escalating day by day. The relase of the movie has been postponed by the makers. New Release date is yet to be announced. While, the protesters are adamant that they won’t allow the movie to hit the screens, the film has garnered support from various sections. The producers have made it clear that they will take a call on the release only after the censor board’s go-ahead. The film starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji was earlier scheduled to release on December 1. The trailer and Ghoomar song of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus had received rave reviews. On Sunday, Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind “Padmavati”, announced in a statement that they were voluntarily deferring the release of the film out of “respect and regard for the law of the land” including the Central Board of Film Certification”. While the protest is refusing to die down, it will be interesting to see what will be the future of this movie which was touted as one of the most awaiting films of the year.’

Here is all you want to know about Padmavati controversy

1. Unfazed by a show cause notice served against him, Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu has said he would not allow anyone to watch “Padmavati”, claiming that the heroic character of ‘Rani Padmavati’ has been shown in a bad light in the period drama. Haryana’s BJP unit had yesterday served the show cause notice on Amu, asking him to explain his reported remarks offering to double the Rs 5 crore bounty promised by a Meerut youth for beheading director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the female lead Deepika Padukone.

2. The Gurgaon Police has already booked Haryana BJP leader Surajpal Singh Amu for allegedly announcing a Rs 10 crore reward to anyone beheading Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone.

3. Adding fuel to the fire, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal has demanded a ban on the screening of the controversy-ridden film “Padmavati” in the state. Rawal has also written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding that the movie be shown to a committee of expert historians for scrutiny.

4. Amid the ongoing uproar over “Padmavati”, Meerut-based outfit Parshuram Swabhiman Sena has demanded action against those threatening Deepika Padukone, the lead actress of the movie. It has issued a statement, condemning the threats.

5. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said today that he neither supported a ban on the movie ‘Padmavati’ nor backed those issuing threats to its actors and crew. Singh decried attempts by what he claimed were “vested interests” to misinterpret his statement on the issue.

6. BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh in Hyderabad has asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to follow his counterparts in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and not allow the screening of film ‘Padmavati’ in the state.

7. Amid the ongoing uproar over “Padmavati”, actor Ranveer Singh today said that he has been asked not to say anything about the movie but was “200 per cent” behind director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

8. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting today said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) should be allowed to do its job.

9. Union Minister Birender Singh said that those opposing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama “Padmavati” should see the film first and then demand cuts if anything is found objectionable.

10. ‘Padmavati’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less guilty than those issuing threats to actors involved in the film, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today, accusing the film-maker of being “habitual of playing with public sentiments”.