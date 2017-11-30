Padmavati Controversy: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to meet Parliamentary Panel today

Padmavati Controversy: Eminent Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will meet Parliamentary Panel today. The parliamentary panel on Information and Technology had invited Bhansali as well as Information and Broadcasting ministry and censor board officials.

Padmavati Controversy: Eminent Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will meet Parliamentary Panel today. The parliamentary panel on Information and Technology had invited Bhansali as well as Information and Broadcasting ministry and censor board officials. “The panel has invited Bhansali to know his views on the controversy,” Anurag Thakur, who heads the panel, said. This comes after Various Rajput groups and political leaders have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the Rajput queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, a claim repeatedly denied by the filmmaker. Historians are also divided on whether Padmini actually existed. The film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Meanhwile, The makers of “Padmavati” have already submitted a fresh application for a 3D version of the controversial film, which has been awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), sources said. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18 submitted the new application yesterday, they said. The period drama was shot in 2D, but the filmmakers decided to convert it to 3D after positive feedback on the 3D trailer, it is learnt.

“The makers have submitted a fresh application to us yesterday for the 3D version. Now that they have applied for 3D (certification), we will have to look into the new application. The 2D application had come to us a while back,” a CBFC source said. “When there is simultaneous release of 2D and 3D versions, we only certify the 3D part,” the source added.

According to CBFC insiders, the board is yet to scrutinise the application. Only after that will it see the film. “We will have to scrutinise the application (again) and then follow the due process. So we have not given them any screening date yet,” an official said. The filmmakers have submitted three applications, including the latest 3D one, to the Censor Board. The first was returned because there was no disclaimer. A formal decision on the second application is still pending with the board.

The film was supposed to be released on December 1 but the makers have deferred it indefinitely. “We are waiting for a screening date (from CBFC). Our clock has stopped now, we are just waiting and waiting. We will restart our plan (the release date) once we get the censor certificate,” a source close to the producers said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had also taken a strong exception to statements made by persons holding high offices against the film, saying the remarks were tantamount to pre-judging the movie yet to be certified by the censor board. “When a matter is pending for consideration before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), how can persons in public authority comment on whether the CBFC should issue certificate or not? It will prejudice the decision of CBFC,” a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said. The bench asked the CBFC to take a decision on the certification of the movie with “utmost objectivity”. BJP governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have either said that they will ban the film or demanded that “objectionable content” in it be removed.