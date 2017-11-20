Padmavati controversy: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mamata Banerjee and more, see who grabbed spotlight today

Padmavati controversy: The controversy has grown to an extent that chief ministers of four states – West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh had to jump into the controversy.

Padmavati controversy: The controversy surrounding Padmavati release is refusing to die down. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also facing threats by various outfits who claim that the film wrongly portrayed the legendary 13th century queen of Chittor, Padmavati. The controversy has grown to an extent that chief ministers of four states – West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh had to jump into the controversy. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Padmavati’ stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji. Here’s all that happened around the controversy on Monday:

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah jumps in!

Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah jumped into the controversy and asked his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to take “stringent action” against those threatening Deepika Padukone. Siddaramaiah-led state government said that security would be provided to Padukone and her family, who hail from Karnataka. Deepika is the daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone, who lives in Bengaluru.

CM Amarinder Singh joins chorus

In a big surprise, Punjab CM has also joined the voice of Bharatiya Janata Party, Karni Sena, Princess Diya Kumari and Madhya Pradesh MP Shivraj Chouhan and demanded banning of public screening of the film. “Nobody will accept distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so”, says Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

BJP takes action against its leader

Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu allegedly put a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the heads of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, BJP soon took action and sent a show cause notice to him. BJP National General Secretary Anil Jain clarified that the party doesn’t subscribe to the statements.

Mamata Banerjee terms controversy ‘Super Emergency’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also jumped into the controversy and called the situation a ‘Super Emergency’. “The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency,” Mamata Banerjee said. “All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice,” Mamata added.

Shyam Benegal slams CBFC

Shyam Benegal expressed his concern at the behaviour of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) towards Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film “Padmavati”. Benegal, who has faced furious backlash in his time for his cinema on socio-cultural equality, is baffled by the extent of the “Padmavati” uproar. “I must say the CBFC is behaving very strangely in the matter of ‘Padmavati’. If the film did not carry a disclaimer it could easily be corrected. Why send the film back? Again it seems very suspicious,” said Benegal.

Padmavati release postponed!

Earlier on Sunday, the makers of ‘Padmavati’ confirmed that the movie was deferred from the slated December 1 date as protests and threats over the period drama.

Padmavati banned in Madhya Pradesh

Padmavati was banned in Madhya Pradesh even before its release. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama will not be released in the state. The Rajput community had submitted a memorandum before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a ban on Padmavati film.