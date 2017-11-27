Padmavati controversy: Congress says threats to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone tarnishing country’s image

To a question on some states banning release of ‘Padmavati’, he said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the authority to take a call over release of the movie. (IE)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ has been making headlines ever since the release of its first look. The Congress has termed the threats of physical harm to ‘Padmavati’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone as Talibani. It said such threats have tarnished the image of the country. Some leaders and groups have reportedly announced a bounty for beheading Bhansali and the movie’s female lead Deepika. Historians are, however, divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed. “If you do not like the film, don’t see it. But violent threats issued to the actor and director of the movie have tarnished the image of the country abroad,” AICC spokesman Dr Ajoy Kumar said at a press conference. “We have seen and heard such statements that only indicates that India has become Taliban,” Kumar said last evening.

To a question on some states banning release of ‘Padmavati’, he said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the authority to take a call over release of the movie. Kumar was recently nominated as the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee.