Padmavati controversy: Brother refuses to accept dead body found in Nahargarh Fort, alleges murder

“My brother cannot commit suicide, it appears to be a murder. Will demand for an investigation into the death. He has nothing to do with it (threat note written on rocks)”, said Ram Ratan Saini, brother of the deceased man found in Nahargarh Fort. Police have identified the body to be of 40-year-old Chetan Saini. Padmavati controversy that has been brewing for the past few weeks following protests from Karni Sena and Rajput community around the country and even in Britain took an ugly turn on Friday. Chetan’s body was found in the ramparts of Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur with threat notes inscribed on nearby rocks, the message read, “Padmavati ka virodh karne walo, hum kile par sirf putle nahi latkate… Hum mein hai dum (Padmavati protesters should know we don’t only hang effigies… we are strong)”.

Ram Ratan has refused to believe that his brother committed suicide or had anything to do with the words scratched on the rocks. DCP North Satyendra Singh said that Chetan Kumar Saini was a resident of Shastri Nagar and a handicraft worker. He further informed that body of Chetan has been sent for post-mortem and investigation on his death is ongoing. President of Rajput Karni Sena Mahipal Singh Makrana has said that the message on the rocks is a way to intimidate the outfit. Another Rajput outfit protesting against release of Padmavati has condemned the incident and has expressed that it is not the right way to protest.

Karni Sena Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on the unusual death in Nahargarh Fort said that the incident is ‘regrettable’ and should not have happened. After the Supreme Court denied interfering with the work of the CBFC, Delhi High Court, on Friday, has squashed a PIL seeking a panel to ensure that there is no ‘distortion’ in the film and said that the court will not entertain ‘hopeless’ and misconceived petition that encourages others to join protest.

Padmavati has been facing ire of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history and showing Rajput community in bad light. Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji. However, Bhansali has appealed that there was no dream sequence and it was all a rumour. Historians are divided on queen Padmini’s real existence. Padmini was first mentioned in 16th century poem ‘Padmavat’.