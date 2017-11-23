Padmavati controversy: BJP now likens Rahul Gandhi to Allauddin Khilji, Aurangzeb

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao today launched a scathing attack against Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: AP)

Gujarat Assembly Elections are all set to take place in the state next month and barbs are being traded by the BJP and Congress in an attempt to get ahead. Now, Padmavati controversy has been dragged into the poll campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao today launched a scathing attack against Congress VP Rahul Gandhi and linked him to a Sultan – the villain in Padmavati film. Rao attacked Gandhi who is visiting temples in the poll-bound state of Gujarat. This statement by the BJP leader comes amid the controversy that has been going on around Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati. GVL Narasimha Rao in his attack accused Rahul Gandhi of following in the footsteps of medieval sultans like Alauddin Khalji and Aurangzeb. In his statement, Rao said that Aurangzeb and Khilji destroyed temples and then vowed to build them. He then went on to add that the Congress VP is going in the same direction and following their footsteps.

Gujarat Elections are just 14 days away with its first phase to take place on December 9. Rahul Gandhi during his campaign trail in Gujarat visited many temples including the Akshardham shrine. According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the leader of looking to attract the majority community by playing the soft Hindutva card. Rao also said that “Rahul’s visits to the temples are drama. He is trying to mislead the people by the temple visits, which have become a compulsion for the Congress vice-president in view of the election.” He added that the Congress party celebrated Tipu Sultan Jayanti in Karnataka in they are now dreaming of celebrating Muhammad Ghazni Jayanti in Gujarat. He further said that this will never become a reality since the party will never win in the state.

Watch video-

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao has accused Rahul Gandhi of following in the footsteps of medieval sultans like Alauddin Khilji and Aurangzeb pic.twitter.com/bVqYzqWUVT — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 23, 2017

While talking about Tipu Sultan, Rao said that he had converted many Hindus to Islam and included them in his army. He questioned Congress and asked them if Tipu Sultan is an idol for them? He added that as a part of its vote bank politics, the Congress’s top priority will be to celebrate Ghazni Jayanti if they are voted to power in Gujarat, which is not possible.

Rao said, “It amounts to making fun of the people of the country. I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi that today India is not ruled by any Muslim or Mughal, or British. It is a democracy. In a democracy whomsoever the people elect, he is the leader. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should not forget that they don’t have the sole authority (malikana haq) to rule Delhi. The one who is selected by the people, the one respected by the people, is the leader.”