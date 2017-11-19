Padmavati controversy: Aditya Narayan sad at questions being raised on content of film

Aditya will be seen facing off in a rap battle, where he and a celebrity will indulge in a war of words to the tunes of rap for a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat”. (IE)

Playback singer Aditya Narayan believes sad that questions are being raised about the content in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Padmavati”. In Bhansali’s 2012 film “Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela”, the 30-year-old singer lent his voice to two popular tracks – “Tattad Tattad” and “Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun”. “I am feeling very sad, I am so hurt. It is unfortunate. I don’t think it happens anywhere in the world. With due respect to everybody who is standing by the culture and history of their state, I would say watch the film first,” says the actor-singer in an interview with PTI. “I would be ok if this (protest) would happen after the release of the film. Without watching the film, I don’t know what gives them the right to do all this (protest),” he says. Aditya says he stands by Bhansali in such testing times. “People become fearful, if Sanjay sir can’t make a film about our rich Indian culture, heritage and history then who else? I feel there is too much criticism. Just because you have the power of freedom of expression, you misuse it. “Negativity should be restricted, correct measures should be taken by concerned people so that the film releases smoothly,” he says. Aditya says like any other form of art, films, unite people. “… There is too much division happening. In 2017, we should not be talking about man versus woman, Hindu versus Muslim, or Rajasthan versus Maharashtra or whatever, we all are human beings. Let’s grow up. I hope we become better human beings,” he says.

Aditya will be seen facing off in a rap battle, where he and a celebrity will indulge in a war of words to the tunes of rap for a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat”. “It is not a regular comedy show where a bunch of comedians come on stage. It has become monotonous. ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ is not just comedy, there is singing, dancing, acting, mimicry and rap battle,” he says. “I am excited about rap battle. It is in musical entertainment space and I have not done anything like this on Indian TV. It was different show, so agreed to do it,” he says.

The current cast for the show includes TV actor Ravi Dubey, “Sasural Simar Ka” fame actress Dipika Kakar, radio jockey Malishka and Raghu of “Roadies” fame. Talking about the show, Aditya says, “There is a segment called ‘Drop the Mic’, which is a rap battle between me and the guest. I will be opening the show. But there is no fixed format to the show.” The show is aired on Colors channel.