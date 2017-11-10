Padmavati ban? Supreme Court sends this powerful message over Deepika Padukone starrer

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in support of his film released a video statement on the film’s official Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter/ Bollywood Hungama)

In a big boost to Padmavati and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the Supreme Court of India today dismissed the petition that was filed against the release of the film that stars Deepika Padukone. While dismissing the petition, Supreme Court said that the Censor Board has not yet issued a certificate to Padmavati, it is an independent body and therefore SC should not intervene in their jurisdiction. Further while refusing to entertain any plea seeking a stay on the release of the Bollywood film, SC said that there are enough guidelines for Censor Board for certification of a film.

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court asked a petitioner to approach the Censor Board with his plea who was seeking a ban on the movie “Padmavati” on the ground that it allegedly propagates the practice of Sati. A division bench of justices consisting of Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin took the decision yesterday and refused the interfere in the matter. The petitioner Kamta Prasad Singhal had pleaded that under the Sati (Prevention) Act, the practice was banned and even its propagation was banned and made punishable.

Citing the said provision, the petitioner claimed that the movie shows women committing sati and therefore, should be banned. Declining to go into the merits of the matter, the bench said the petitioner has another forum where he could appeal for his grievance. Earlier on Thursday, Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali ion support of his film released a video statement on the film’s official Twitter account and called the Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh starrer his tribute to the “sacrifice, valour and honour” of Rani Padmavati.