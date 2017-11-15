Padmavati ban controversy live updates: Protests break out over Deepika Padukone starrer over distorting history; Karni Sena makes ban demand

Padmavati ban controversy live updates: Padmavati, the magnum-opus of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been churning a storm for weeks now. The period drama features Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, energetic Ranveer Singh and versatile Shahid Kapoor in one of the most-awaited films of the year.

Padmavati ban controversy live updates: Padmavati, the magnum-opus of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been churning a storm for weeks now. The period drama features Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, energetic Ranveer Singh and versatile Shahid Kapoor in one of the most-awaited films of the year. However, Bhansali was accused of distorting history and showing the Rajput community in bad light. Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the release of ‘Padmavati’ over which the Allahabad High Court also declined to entertain a plea seeking a ban of the Bollywood film. BJP MLA and head of Film Studio Setting and Allied Majdoor Union, Ram Kadam on Wednesday threatened that if Bhansali doesn’t agree with its demand, the union won’t let the star director shoot any film. Meanwhile, Rajput Karni Sena protested in Bengaluru demanding a ban on the film. While the trailer of the movie had garnered rave reviews, the song Ghoomar was praised for its aesthetic sensibility.

12:44 pm: Bollywood came in support of the film and actor Sidharth Malhotra said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made films which are “respectful and artistic” and it is not right to judge “Padmavati” without watching it.

12:33 pm: Will take decision this afternoon. Our union won’t support person who distorts history for publicity of his film, will demand ban. If Bhansali doesn’t agree, our union won’t let him shoot any film: BJP MLA & head of Film Studio Setting & Allied Majdoor Union, Ram Kadam Padmavati

12:30 pm: Karnataka: Rajput Karni Sena protests in Bengaluru, demanding ban on the film Padmavati.