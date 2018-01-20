  3. Padmaavat row: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says MP government would move Supreme Court

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today the state government would approach the Supreme Court to stop the release of the controversial film "Padmaavat".

By: | Indore | Published: January 20, 2018 11:13 PM
Speaking to reporters after a programme here, Chouhan said: "We would once again knock on the apex court's doors."
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today the state government would approach the Supreme Court to stop the release of the controversial film “Padmaavat”. Speaking to reporters after a programme here, Chouhan said: “We would once again knock on the apex court’s doors.” He didn’t elaborate. In November, after meeting Rajput community leaders, Chouhan had announced that the film would not be allowed to release in the state. The Supreme Court has stayed the orders/notifications issued by the Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting the screening of “Padmaavat”, and restrained other state governments from issuing similar orders.

(More details are awaited.)

