Padmaavat row: Security stepped up in Rajasthan ahead of film’s release

Rajasthan Police is bracing up to deal with law and order issues arising out of the release of the controversial movie ‘Padmaavat’ after the Supreme Court today dismissed the state’s plea against the film. Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the state’s petition against the film, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Now, we have no other alternative but to ensure law and order situation in the state and that we will do”. Additional Director General (Law and order), NRK Reddy said additional forces will be pressed into service and all district SPs have been asked to remain alert. “The challenge for the police will be to deal with law and order issues arising out of Padmavat release, Republic Day and five-day long Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) starting from January 25.” he said. He said the Jaipur commissionerate will be provided RAC companies to deal with the situation. Additional Police Commissioner, Jaipur, Nitin Deep Blaggan said security measures are being strengthened. “We have demanded additional force deployment to maintain law and order,” he said. The film, slated to be released on January 25, has been been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick.

Rejecting the pleas of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh against the release of the movie, the apex court said, “People must understand that the Supreme Court has passed an order. They must abide by it. It is the obligation of the states to maintain law and order”.