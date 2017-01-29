Padma Vibhushan row: Gurudas Kamat flays party colleague Sanjay Nirupam for anti-Sharad Pawar comments

While congratulating Pawar for getting the second- highest civilian award, Gurudas Kamat said this honour is not only to Pawar but also to his home state Maharashtra. (PTI)

Congress General Secretary Gurudas Kamat today slammed his party colleague Sanjay Nirupam for his comments on NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was chosen for Padma Vibhushan. While congratulating Pawar for getting the second- highest civilian award, Kamat said this honour is not only to Pawar but also to his home state Maharashtra. “I strongly condemn the intemperate language used by Sanjay Nirupam against Pawar. Political differences should not come in the way when the issue is about honour of the State and it’s people,” the AICC General Secretary maintained.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Nirupam had said bestowing the prestigious award on the former Union Agriculture Minister by the Modi Government showed a “hidden understanding” between NCP and BJP, who are political rivals.

In the past too, Kamat had publicly criticised the Mumbai Congress President over his handling of party affairs in the metropolis.