Padma awards: Some award winners not famous, but their work was recognised, says Venkaiah Naidu

Several people who are going to be felicitated may not name and fame in the society but the work done by them was simply marvellous, he says. (ANI)

A day after the Centre approved the list of 89 people for Padma awards, Union Minister Venkiah Naidu has said that the committee recognised the work done by the winners in different fields who did human service at their level and within their reach. He added that several people who are going to be felicitated may not name and fame in the society but the work done by them was simply marvellous.

The list consist of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees. It has 19 women and 70 men, including 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev are among seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, India’s second-highest civilian honour. Spiritual guru Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj, Devi Prasad Dwivedi, and Journalist (Lt.) Ramaswamy, have been named for Padma Vibhushan, India’ third highest civilian honour. For Padma Shi, ace cricketer and Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rio Olympics 2016 medalist Sakshi Malik’s named have popped among the 75 people.

You may also like to watch this video

Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.