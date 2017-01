Padma Awards 2017: Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi among seven for Padma Vibushan; Virat Kohli, Dipa Karmakar get Padma Shri

The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev have been named among seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, India’s second-highest civilian honour. While Spiritual guru Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj, Devi Prasad Dwivedi, and Journalist (Lt.) Ramaswamy, have been named for Padma Vibhushan, India’ third higshest civilian honour. For Padma Shi, ace cricketer and Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rio Oylmpics 2016 medalist Sakshi Malik’s named have popped among the 75 people.

A list of 89 people have been approved by President Pranab Mukherjee for exceptional work in their respective fields. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees. The list names 19 women and 70 men, including 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees.

Here’s the complete list of awardees

PADMA VIBHUSHAN

Sl. No Name Field State 1. Shri K J Yesudas Art-Music Kerala 2. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Others-Spiritualism Tamil Nadu 3. Shri Sharad Pawar Public Affairs Maharashtra 4. Shri Murli Manohar Joshi Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh 5. Prof. Udipi Ramachandra Rao Science & Engineering Karnataka 6. Late Shri Sunder Lal Patwa (Posthumous) Public Affairs Madhya Pradesh 7. Late Shri PA Sangma (Posthumous) Public Affairs Meghalaya

Padma Bhushan

Sl. No. Name Field State 8. Shri Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Art-Music Rajasthan 9. Prof. (Dr.) Devi Prasad Dwivedi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 10. Shri Tehemton Udwadia Medicine Maharashtra 11. Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj Others-Spiritualism Gujarat 12. Swami Niranjana Nanda Saraswati Others-Yoga Bihar 13. H.R.H. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn (Foreigner) Literature & Education Thailand 14. Late Shri Cho Ramaswamy (Posthumous) Literature & Education –Journalism Tamil Nadu

Padma Shri

Sl. No Name Field State 15. Smt. Basanti Bisht Art-Music Uttarakhand 16. Shri Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair Art-Dance Kerala 17. Smt. Aruna Mohanty Art-Dance Odisha 18. Smt. Bharathi Vishnuvardhan Art-Cinema Karnataka 19. Shri Sadhu Meher Art-Cinema Odisha 20. Shri T K Murthy Art-Music Tamil Nadu 21. Shri Laishram Birendrakumar Singh Art-Music Manipur 22. Shri Krishna Ram Chaudhary Art-Music Uttar Pradesh 23. Smt. Baoa Devi Art-Painting Bihar 24. Shri Tilak Gitai Art-Painting Rajasthan 25. Dr. Prof. Aekka Yadagiri Rao Art-Sculpture Telangana 26. Shri Jitendra Haripal Art-Music Odisha 27. Shri Kailash Kher Art-Music Maharashtra 28. Smt. Parassala B Ponnammal Art-Music Kerala 29. Smt. Sukri Bommagowda Art-Music Karnataka 30. Shri Mukund Nayak Art-Music Jharkhand 31. Shri Purushottam Upadhyay Art-Music Gujarat 32. Smt. Anuradha Paudwal Art-Music Maharashtra 33. Shri Wareppa Naba Nil Art-Theatre Manipur 34. Shri Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary Civil Service Telangana 35. Shri T.K. Viswanathan Civil Service Haryana 36. Shri Kanwal Sibal Civil Service Delhi 37. Shri Birkha Bahadur Limboo Muringla Literature & Education Sikkim 38. Smt. Eli Ahmed Literature & Education Assam 39. Dr. Narendra Kohli Literature & Education Delhi 40. Prof. G. Venkatasubbiah Literature & Education Karnataka 41. Shri Akkitham Achyuthan Namboothiri Literature & Education Kerala 42. Shri Kashi Nath Pandita Literature & Education Jammu & Kashmir 43. Shri Chamu Krishna Shastry Literature & Education Delhi 44. Shri Harihar Kripalu Tripathi Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 45. Shri Michel Danino Literature & Education Tamil Nadu 46. Shri Punam Suri Literature & Education Delhi 47. Shri VG Patel Literature & Education Gujarat 48. Smt. V Koteswaramma Literature & Education Andhra Pradesh 49. Shri Balbir Dutt Literature & Education-Journalism Jharkhand 50. Smt. Bhawana Somaaya Literature & Education-Journalism Maharashtra 51. Shri Vishnu Pandya Literature & Education-Journalism Gujarat 52. Dr. Subroto Das Medicine Gujarat 53. Dr. (Smt.) Bhakti Yadav Medicine Madhya Pradesh 54. Dr. Mohammed Abdul Waheed Medicine Telangana 55. Dr. Madan Madhav Godbole Medicine Uttar Pradesh 56. Dr. Devendra Dayabhai Patel Medicine Gujarat 57. Prof. Harkishan Singh Medicine Chandigarh 58. Dr. Mukut Minz Medicine Chandigarh 59. Shri Arun Kumar Sharma Others-Archaeology Chhattisgarh 60. Shri Sanjeev Kapoor Others-Culinary Maharashtra 61. Smt. Meenakshi Amma Others-Martial Art Kerala 62. Shri Genabhai Dargabhai Patel Others-Agriculture Gujarat 63. Shri Chandrakant Pithawa Science & Engineering Telangana 64. Prof. Ajoy Kumar Ray Science & Engineering West Bengal 65. Shri Chintakindi Mallesham Science & Engineering Andhra Pradesh 66. Shri Jitendra Nath Goswami Science & Engineering Assam 67. Shri Daripalli Ramaiah Social Work Telangana 68. Shri Girish Bhardwaj Social Work Karnataka 69. Shri Karimul Hak Social Work West Bengal 70. Shri Bipin Ganatra Social Work West Bengal 71. Smt. Nivedita Raghunath Bhide Social work Tamil Nadu 72. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari Social Work Maharashtra 73. Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal Social Work Punjab 74. Shri Virat Kohli Sports-Cricket Delhi 75. Shri Shekar Naik Sports-Cricket Karnataka 76. Shri Vikasa Gowda Sports-Discus Throw Karnataka 77. Smt. Deepa Malik Sports-Athletics Haryana 78. Shri Mariyappan Thangavelu Sports-Athletics Tamil Nadu 79. Smt. Dipa Karmakar Sports-Gymnastics Tripura 80. Shri P R Shreejesh Sports-Hockey Kerala 81. Smt. Sakshi Malik Sports-Wrestling Haryana 82. Shri Mohan Reddy Venkatrama Bodanapu Trade & Industry Telangana 83. Shri Imrat Khan (NRI/PIO) Art-Music USA 84. Shri Anant Agarwal (NRI/PIO) Literature & Education USA 85. Shri H.R. Shah (NRI/PIO) Literature & Education-Journalism USA 86. Late (Smt.) Suniti Solomon (Posthumous) Medicine Tamil Nadu 87. Shri Asoke Kumar Bhattacharyya (Posthumous) Others-Archaeology West Bengal 88. Dr. Mapuskar (Posthumous) Social Work Maharashtra 89. Smt. Anuradha Koirala (Foreigner) Social Work Nepal

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.