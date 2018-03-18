P Chidambaram to RBI: ‘Go to Tirupati’s Hundi collectors, they count money faster’

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Narendra Modi-led BJP government over demonetisation issue. Chidambaram said there cannot be a greater lie than demonetisation.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday launched a scathing attack at Narendra Modi-led BJP government over demonetisation issue. Chidambaram said there cannot be a greater lie than demonetisation. He also slammed the Reserve Bank of India for not telling people the total amount of demonetised currency it received back. “Demonetisation was a big lie. RBI is still counting and won’t tell us how much money has come back,” Chidambaram said at the Congress’ 84th plenary session in the national capital. The senior Congress leader also took a dig at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for delay in counting old currency notes. “I would like to advise the RBI Governor to go to Tirupati and get the hundi collectors. They count money faster than the RBI,” said Chidambaram. Chidambaram said that due to the Modi Government, the Indian economy is growing at a much lesser pace than the world economy. “The Modi government inherited a strong economy. The task of development has to be continued by future generations. However, today, the Indian economy is decoupled from the world economy which is growing,” he said at the Session.

Chidambaram praised Dr. Manmohan Singh’s achievements during his term as the Prime Minister. “The current phase of economic growth started in 1990s when Rajiv Gandhi sowed seeds of liberalisation. This gained momentum under Dr Manmohan Singh. Whatever the BJP, the NDA may say, records speak for itself,” he said, adding it is the biggest achievement of Dr Manmohan Singh that 14 Crore people were listed out of poverty, but then BJP pushed them back into poverty. Chidambaram noted that number of people below poverty line went up and that was the greatest disservice BJP did to the people of India.

Singh attacked the BJP government saying that while it had messed up the economy, it was spouting “jumla” with tall claims about generating 2 crore jobs and doubling farm incomes. He also accused the BJP-led government of having “mismanaged” the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir and said the government’s talk of fighting two and a half wars was “yet another hollow promise”.