P Chidambaram taunts PM Narendra Modi, compares demonetisation order with those by Zimbabwe, NKorea, Libya

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation scheme and called it a ‘remonetisation’ scheme and that it was not ‘notebandi’ but ‘notebadli’. “There are no jobs, no investment, farmers are in distress. Now even SC is asking why suicides are taking place,” said Chidambaram. He added that Congress also made some mistakes, but they atleast had a clear future vision and core principles. Chidambaram was addressing a meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

“Did people ask for demonetisation and cashless society?…These are serious issues we must take to the people. Did BJP say before elections that they will demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes? They said they will put Rs 15 lakhs in people’s accounts, but now they are not allowing you to take out your own money,” he exclaimed. “We delivered 7.5 per cent average growth over 10 years (under UPA rule). Here they (NDA) have adversely impacted India’s growth,” Chidambaram said.

He said the Centre must have consulted a RSS pracharak, because the Finance Secretary, the banking secretary and the Chief Economic Advisor were not consulted. He said that for the past 27 years all governors rejected demonetisation, including Raghuram Rajan who stayed governor for three years. “Then, a new Governor (Urjit Patel) comes and in 64 days, he agrees for demonetisation,” he alleged.

He also pointed out that in history only countries like Zimbabwe, North Korea and Libya have demonetised their currency, and its a shame that India has followed suit. On the other hand in countries like Germany and Austria have their 80 per cent transactions in cash. In Australia – 60 per cent, Canada – 56 per cent and US – 46 per cent. “And Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India will go 100 per cent cashless,” he exclaimed.

He kept on ridiculing the government, “First they (Centre) talked about demonetisation and now they are saying remonetisation. Of the 15.44 lakh crore worth money demonetised, every rupee has come back to RBI. Now you are remonetising. Why are you doing this? Why should you demonetise and then remonetise…this is not ‘notebandi’ but ‘notebadli’,” Chidambaram said.

“They (Centre) demonetised 2,400 crore notes. The capacity of all four printing facilities…if they work round-the-clock for every month is 300 crore. So, to print 2,400 crore notes it will take eight months. “We are now coming to the end of three months (since demonetisation was announced)…half of the ATMs are not working…most ATMs do not have currency,” Chidambaram alleged.

He also cited the bundles of new currency notes seized from BJP leaders homes, “How did the new Rs 2,000 bundles reach wrong hands…how did they get the new currency notes…it is the biggest scam of 2016. Ordinary people could not get their own money. He said how is demonetisation related to ending corruption, “is it written anywhere on these that they are not valid for giving bribe.”

“Everyday, 11 crore people are standing in queues for hours to take out their own money. Thousands of farmers have been affected…every commodity price crashed. There are 45 crore people in this country who depend on daily income,” he said. “Manual labourers and others… for four to six weeks had no work…the government does not utter a word of giving compensation to such people and they (Centre) have started talking about cashless…” said Chidambaram. He said these are Centre’s tactics to confuse and deceive people, he alleged.