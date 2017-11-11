P Chidambaram takes a dig at Modi govt after GST rate change: ‘It took four months for common sense to germinate’

A day after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council removed 178 items from the highest category of 28 percent, Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the government over the GST revision in tax slabs. (PTI)

A day after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council removed 178 items from the highest category of 28 percent, Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at the government over the GST revision in tax slabs. On Saturday, the former finance minister took to Twitter and said common sense had prevailed after the GST Council lowered tax rates on 178 items from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. “4 months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit,” he wrote. He further taunted the government over the revision saying that the Finance Ministry must be complimented for the structural change in the tax system. “Ministry of Finance must be complimented for ‘improving’ macro-economic situation in 4 months and 10 days!” Chidambaram wrote on the microblogging site.

Ministry of Finance must be complimented for ‘improving’ macro-economic situation in 4 months and 10 days! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 11, 2017

4 months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 11, 2017

On Friday too, Chidambaram had posted a sarcastic tweet just after the Goods and Services Tax Council announced its changes, saying “thank you” to Gujarat, indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government lowered the taxes in an effort to appease the poll-bound state. The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

Thank you Gujarat. Your elections did what Parliament and common sense could not do. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 10, 2017

Earlier in the day, the Congress claimed credit for the GST Council’s decision, saying the government was forced to do so due to the pressure mounted by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and the “huge response” his campaign had been receiving in poll- bound Gujarat, reported PTI. Leading the charge against the government on the GST, Gandhi said the Congress would continue to fight for a 18-per cent cap on the highest GST slab instead of the current 28 per cent, and vowed that the party would get the job done “if the ruling BJP doesn’t”.